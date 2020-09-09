Randy Couture Injured In ATV Accident, Will Undergo Surgery

Randy Couture is expected to make a full recovery following an ATV accident yesterday. He was riding with his girlfriend on a private road on his ranch in Arizona when the accident took place. His girlfriend Mindy sustained only minor injuries. His girlfriend posted that Couture has a broken shoulder and 4 broken ribs. He is scheduled for surgery this afternoon.

We had a little accident on the ranch. 😬

I fractured my transversal processor so I can’t move my lower back, and Randy broke his shoulder and 4 ribs.



It could have been worse so I’m thankful. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.🙏🏻#RedneckLife https://t.co/3VoiJlYBHI — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 8, 2020

This is the second health issue the 57-year-old former 2-division champion has faced recently. Last October, Couture suffered a heart attack that required surgery as well. Couture walked to a hospital after feeling discomfort following a workout session. Mindy released a statement saying the heart attack had something to do with him having unusually thick blood.

“Yes, Randy had a heart attack yesterday, it’s an issue with him having naturally but unusually thick blood,” Mindy said last fall after Couture’s heart attack.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer is a 3x heavyweight champion, 2x light heavyweight champion, and the winner of the UFC 13 heavyweight tournament. His last fight came in 2011 at UFC 129 in a KO loss to Lyoto Machida. His previous fight before that he submitted boxer James Toney.