Randy Couture Issues Statement After Suffering Heart Attack

Randy Couture is expressing gratitude after avoiding disaster following a heart attack.

Yesterday (Oct. 24), TMZ reported that the UFC Hall of Famer suffered a heart attack. Couture sensed something was off and walked from the Unbreakable MMA gym to a local hospital in Los Angeles. Couture was placed in intensive care, but he was expected to make a full recovery.

Randy Couture Grateful Following Heart Attack Scare

Couture is now out of ICU at Cedars Sinai Hospital. In a statement released through Xtreme Couture Management, Couture made it clear that he’s alive and kicking (via MMAFighting.com).

“Contrary to recent rumors, I have not kicked the bucket yet,” Couture wrote. “I am alive and well. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital. From the ER to cardiac ICU thanks for taking care of me.

“I’m one of those people that has crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol. Unfortunately, those 2 factors combined to create a nice clot including my diagonal artery. The (catheterization laboratory) at Cedars got right on it, cleared it out and placed a stint in its place.

“Thanks to all of you out there expressing your concern. Your love and support mean the world to me and my family. Live your lives to the fullest. You never know when you’ll draw that last breath in!”