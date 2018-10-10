Randy Couture Offers Advice to Daniel Cormier About Fighting Derrick Lewis

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has offered UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier some advice about his next title defense.

Couture is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the history of MMA as he is a three-time heavyweight and two-time light heavyweight UFC champion. He has been out of the fight game since 2011. His last fight came after suffering a KO loss to former light heavyweight champ Lyoto Machida. However, Couture still has an eye for talent.

Cormier is slated to fight Derrick Lewis in the headliner of the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event next month at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The MMA Legend understands how dangerous Lewis is and knows that Cormier needs to fight a smart bout.



“D.C. has to be smart,” Couture said to TMZ Sports. “Obviously, [Lewis] has amazing power. Even of he looks like he’s about to die in the cage, he manages to bring it up and knock a guy out — so, D.C.’s gotta be smart.”

Thus, Couture has made it known exactly what Cormier should do when fighting the hard-hitting heavyweight star. Take him down and land some major ground and pound.



“If D.C. makes this kid wrestle him it probably won’t go the distance, that’s for sure.”

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. With Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown being scrapped as well as vacant UFC women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks no longer being in place, the UFC needs a new co-headliner. Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold 2 will most likely fill that role.