Randy Couture says the fighting style of Khabib Nurmagomedov may be too much for Conor McGregor.

On Oct. 6, Nurmagomedov will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title against McGregor. The championship tilt is set to headline UFC 229. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Randy Couture Says Khabib’s Style Could Give Conor McGregor Problems

Couture plans on seeing the highly anticipated title bout. When it comes to breaking down the match-up, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion told MMAJunkie.com that Nurmagomedov’s style could give McGregor issues:

“Not only does he not run his mouth and all the extracurricular stuff, but he’s got that grinding style that was kind of my forte. So, I like the way he fights. Some people don’t like the way he fights – I think he’s brilliant. I think he’s exactly the type of fighter that’s going to give Conor McGregor trouble. We’ve seen that a little bit with Chad Mendes. We saw it a little bit with Nate Diaz – that style that forces him to fight on the ground off his back potentially is a style that’s going to give him trouble.”

Nurmagomedov captured the UFC lightweight title back in April. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 223. “The Eagle” was set to meet Tony Ferguson, but “El Cucuy” went down with an injury. Max Holloway then stepped up, but weight cutting issues caused him to be deemed medically unfit to compete.

As for McGregor, he hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016. He finished Eddie Alvarez in the second round to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. On that night, McGregor captured the lightweight title and he went into the bout as the featherweight champion. The “Notorious” one was stripped due to inactivity. He did fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match back in Aug. 2017, losing via 10th round TKO.

