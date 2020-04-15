Randy Couture Speaks On UFC Holding Events During Pandemic

Randy Couture says the UFC should not be exempt from coronavirus restrictions.

The UFC attempted to push through with an event scheduled for April 18. The promotion was prepared to hold UFC 249 on tribal land in order to avoid adhering to the California State Athletic Commission and a stay-at-home order. UFC 249 was postponed due to pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California.

Couture Gives Take On How UFC Has Handled Operations Amid Pandemic

During an appearance on the Weighing In podcast, Couture told “Big” John McCarthy and Josh Thomson that he feels the promotion should take the proper precautions and avoid holding events until the coronavirus is under control (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I had such mixed feelings,” Couture said. “You start balancing, how much of this is hype? You start talking about the real numbers, look at the flu that happens every year, or so many other ways that people die. Where does this register on that same scale? We’re making such a huge deal and, literally, tanking our economy on a worldwide level over it.

“At the same time, everybody else is on lockdown. Why do you think it’s OK to go out and try and put on a show and put athletes in harm’s way, potentially, with so many unknowns? I don’t know. I had mixed feelings about it.”

POTUS Donald Trump has tasked prominent leaders of sports organizations with helping restart the economy in the United States. One of those names was UFC president Dana White. As part of this process, White plans to run a UFC event on May 9. The UFC also plans to use the UFC APEX in Las Vegas once the NSAC gives them the green light.

Time will tell if the UFC can actually pull off the May 9 event, or if circumstances out of their control will win out again.