Randy Couture On UFC: ‘They Don’t Care About The Fighters’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Randy Couture isn’t thrilled with how the promotion treats its fighters.

Couture and UFC president Dana White don’t exactly have the best relationship. The two have been at it for years and it got to the point where White banned Couture from coming to UFC events as anything other than being a fan. This was even when Couture’s son Ryan was competing under the promotion.

Couture recently appeared on Submission Radio. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion talked about how the UFC is less about sport and mostly about business (via Bloody Elbow):

“Well, you know, they want to tout their USADA and all their strict rules for drug testing, but somehow this guy managed to get through and still managed to fail a test but still compete. Which begs the question, what’s going on? Obviously, the rankings and all of that stuff, they manipulate that however they want anyway. Whatever makes business sense to them is all that really matters. They don’t care about the fighters. They don’t care about those rankings. You know, lots of guys have jumped queue. It’s certainly not based on merit. So, that’s nothing new. I’m not surprised.” he continued. “He’s a huge draw. I mean, at the end of the day that’s the business of it. It’s about selling pay-per-views. Certainly, DC is the champ and rightly so, they’re gonna put him in there with a guy like DC and that’s gonna draw huge pay-per-view numbers. So, that’s what it boils down to for them.”

Do you agree with Randy Couture?