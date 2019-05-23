Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Set For UFC 241

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen is on tap for UFC 241.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani broke the news on his Twitter account. UFC 241 is scheduled to take place on Aug. 17 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event will be a heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Assuncao vs. Sandhagen Is A Go

Peep the tweet from Helwani revealing the late summer match-up:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Raphael Assuncao scheduled for UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, per multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2019

Assuncao will be looking to rebound from a submission loss to Marlon Moraes in their rematch back in February. The loss snapped Assuncao’s four-fight winning streak. At best, Assuncao will hope to maintain his number two spot on the UFC bantamweight rankings with a win in August.

As for Sandhagen, this is quite the opportunity for him. Sandhagen is the eighth-ranked UFC 135-pounder. The 27-year-old defeated John Lineker via split decision to extend his winning streak to six in his last outing.

UFC 241 is also scheduled to feature a middleweight grudge match between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. A welterweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz is also planned for the event. MMA News will continue to provide updates on the UFC 241 card as they become available.

Do you like the Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen match-up?