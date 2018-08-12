Raphael Assuncao Says Consistency Should be Rewarded With UFC Title Shot

Raphael Assuncao says his consistency should lead him to a title opportunity.

Assuncao last competed back in July. Many believed the third ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight took a huge risk by fighting 11th ranked 135-pounder Rob Font. Assuncao ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory. He’s now riding a four-fight winning streak and has gone 11-1 in his last 12 outings.

Raphael Assuncao Says Consistency Should be Rewarded

With victories over the likes of Marlon Moraes, Bryan Caraway, and Aljamain Sterling, Assuncao told MMAFighting.com that he’s proven to be worthy of the next bantamweight title opportunity:

“I don’t know any other reason I shouldn’t be the next guy, unless they go by Twitter followers. If they go by Twitter followers, then I probably won’t be that guy. And I can cry about it but that’s the truth, right? There’s nothing more I can do about it other than campaign and try to be a truthful guy. If they go by who has the most Twitter followers and Instagram followers, then I probably won’t be that guy. But if they go by the most deserving, the most consistent, and one of the best fighters in the division, I’ll be that guy. I’d definitely be that guy. I’ve never missed weight. I’m the most consistent guy in this division, probably up there with T.J., because T.J. is a pretty consistent champion,” Assuncao added. “I think he’s one of the most consistent guys out there. Other than myself and T.J., there’s no other fighter in there who’s as consistent as we are.”

Assuncao is 1-1 against current champion T.J. Dillashaw. Both fights went the distance. While Assuncao holds a victory over Moraes, many believe that Moraes is more exciting to watch and will get the title shot based off his aggression.

Do you think Raphael Assuncao should receive the next bantamweight title opportunity?