Raphael Assuncao Feels He’s Earned UFC Bantamweight Title Shot

Raphael Assuncao is tired of waiting.

This Saturday night (July 7), Assuncao took on Rob Font. It was a risky fight for the Brazilian to take as he is the third ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight, while Font sits at the 11th spot. In the end, Assuncao won via clear unanimous decision.

It’s another win for Assuncao, who has gone 11-1 in his last 12 outings. His only loss in that span was to current bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Assuncao has a professional mixed martial arts record of 27-5. Despite his credentials, Assuncao has yet to receive a title shot and many are speculating that Marlon Moraes will get the shot at the winner of Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt II. That would make things even more puzzling as Assuncao defeated Moraes last year.

Speaking to the media after UFC 226, Assuncao said he’s done enough to challenge for the gold (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Hopefully, it will catapult me to a title shot – which is what I want. And I think even though it was a decision, I was able to once again showcase what I can do and change my strategy on the fly and implement what I wanted to implement in the fight. I think I have a lot to add with this fight to my overall game even more. Hopefully it will help me and when the chance presents itself for a title shot, I’ll be even more experienced. I may not get all the knockouts. I may not kick everybody (to a KO) in 30 seconds, but the experience is there and nobody can take that away from me.”

Dillashaw and Garbrandt will meet again on Aug. 4 at UFC 227. Moraes is coming off a first-round knockout over Jimmie Rivera. Both Assuncao and Moraes are certain to keep their eyes glued to the upcoming title bout.

Do you think Raphael Assuncao should get his title opportunity now?