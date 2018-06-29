Rapper 50 Cent & Bellator MMA Reach $1 Million Dollar Agreement

Rapper 50 Cent has been really involved in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community lately. From friendly business meetings with Bellator MMA President Scott Coker, to teasing a rivalry with heavyweight Rampage Jackson on social media.

He seems to be at it again as 50 took to Instagram and announced a big $1 million deal between he and Bellator. Apparently the MMA promotion wanted to buy the rights to his “Get The Strap” catchphrase for some possible apparel in the future:

“l did a deal today l sold (get the strap) for a million dollars to Viacom’s Bellator. So you will see lt on some cooler clothing shortly. 👀see how l make something out of nothing. LOL”

50 Cent also seems interested in Bellator’s recent streaming deal with DAZN. He posted the following on the matter on Instagram as well:

What do you think of Bellator and 50 Cent’s $1 million deal? Let us know in the comments section!