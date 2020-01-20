Raquel Pennington Issues Statement Following UFC 246 Loss

Raquel Pennington has spoken out following her UFC 246 defeat.

Pennington took on Holly Holm in a rematch this past Saturday night (Jan. 18). “Rocky” had no answer for Holm’s clinch work. While she kept calling for referee Jason Herzog to break them up, Pennington herself did little to break free of those exchanges. She ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Pennington Criticizes Holm After UFC 246 Loss

Pennington decided to throw a little jab at the way Holm approached their rematch in an Instagram post.

“Well it was not the fight I wanted after waiting 5 years. I wanted to fight not be hugged the whole time but that’s the fight game for you. Regardless I’m always thankful for my team, coaches, fiancée, family, friends, and true fans.”

Pennington has now lost three of her last four bouts. In that span, she’s been defeated at the hands of Amanda Nunes, Germaine de Randamie, and Holm twice.

On the flip side, it’s a solid bounce-back win for Holm as she was coming off a brutal TKO loss to Nunes. “The Preacher’s Daughter” has gone 3-2 in her last five bouts.

What do you make of the way Raquel Pennington is handling her UFC 246 loss?