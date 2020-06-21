Raquel Pennington Outlasts Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN 11

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau kept it rolling.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

It was a decent fight as in the early going, Pennington tagged her with an elbow before Marion clinched and Pennington answered with a short elbow strike in the first round.

At that point, both fighters were looking to dish out their own damage while in the clinch. Pennington was able to score a takedown in the second round before throwing some leather in the final stage. The judges gave the win to Pennington.

Pennington entered this fight with a loss to Holly Holm by decision at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that,she scored a win in her previous bout over Irene Aldana by split decision in July 2019 after she dropped two straight losses over the likes of Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 by TKO and Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision.

Reneau had lost her last two fights heading into this fight with decision losses to Cat Zingano in July 2018 and then to Yana Kunistkaya in May 2019,

UFC on ESPN 11 Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

