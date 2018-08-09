Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie & Two Other Bouts Added to UFC Denver

Three fights have been added to UFC Denver, including a bout between two returning women who competed in main events in their last UFC bouts: Raquel Pennington vs. Germane de Randamie, as reported by the Denver Post earlier today.

Both Raquel Pennington and de Randamie were caught in a swirl of controversy following their aforementioned main events. The corner of Raquel Pennington, more specifically, was under fire for not stopping the fight on behalf of Pennington after the Denver native told her corner that she was “done” prior to the final round of her TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 224. Pennington has stood by her team’s decision and has expressed gratitude that they allowed the fight to go on.

As for Randamie, she was on the winning equation when she earned the controversial split decision over Holly Holm and became featherweight champion at UFC 208 despite punching Holm after the bell more than once during the fight. But the bigger controversy was still to come when de Randamie outright refused to defend her newly won featherweight championship against Cris Cyborg. Both Pennington and de Randamie will be looking to move on from these headlines and make a new one, which starts and ends with “victoriouis.”

Raquel Pennington earned her title shot against Amanda Nunes by winning four straight fights, including over mentor Meisha Tate at UFC 205. Raquel Pennington will be fighting from her home state of Colorado for the first time in her professional career when she meets de Randamie. Germaine de Randamie is one of, if not the most feared striker in the bantamweight division. De Randamie will expect her decorated striking skills to come in handy against Pennington, a fighter typically known to remain standing as well, as Randamie’s struggles in the sport have primarily been related to grappling issues.

Another fight added to the card is Amanda Cooper vs. Ashley Yoder, both looking to bounce back from losses to MacKenzie Dern. Also, undefeated Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Maycee Barber (5-0) will make her UFC debut against Maia Stevenson, who is currently 6-5 and coming off a first-round submission loss to Polyana Viana at UFC Fight Night 125.

UFC Fight Night 139 (UFC Denver) takes place November 10, 2018 from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado and will air on FS1.

Who do you think will win between Raquel Pennington and Germaine de Randamie?