Rashad Evans Joins Commentary Team For Liddell-Ortiz III

Rashad Evans will be in the booth for Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III.

Evans is no stranger to Liddell and Ortiz. “Suga” has competed against Liddell once and Ortiz twice. Evans brutally knocked out “The Iceman” back in 2008. He would go on to earn a UFC light heavyweight title opportunity, finishing Forrest Griffin to capture the gold. As for Ortiz, Evans fought to a draw against “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in their first encounter. “Suga” would leave no doubt in the rematch, earning a TKO victory.

Rashad Evans Joins The Liddell-Ortiz III Booth

Evans has gone from finishing two legends in the sport to becoming one himself. Now, he will be commentating a bout between his former rivals. Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to make the reveal:

In other news, @SugaRashadEvans will be a part of what is expected to be a 3-man announce team for Golden Boy’s Liddell-Ortiz 3 card next weekend, I’m told. Full team should be announced soon. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2018

Take a look at the card scheduled for the MMA debut of Golden Boy Promotions:

Main Card

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Efrain Escudero vs. Gleison Tibau

Ricardo Palacios vs. Walel Watson

Oscar Cota vs. Jay Silva

Prelims

Tom Gallicchio vs. Jason Manly

James Barnes vs. Alberto Morales

Francisco Estrada vs. Jose Huerta

Johnny Cisneros vs. David Terrell

Joshua Jones vs. Craig Wilkerson

Leandro Gomes vs. Westin Wilson

MMA News will provide live coverage of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to check in on Nov. 24.

Do you think Rashad Evans was a good choice for the Liddell-Ortiz III announce team?