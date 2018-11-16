Rashad Evans Joins Commentary Team For Liddell-Ortiz III

Rashad Evans will be in the booth for Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III.
Evans is no stranger to Liddell and Ortiz. “Suga” has competed against Liddell once and Ortiz twice. Evans brutally knocked out “The Iceman” back in 2008. He would go on to earn a UFC light heavyweight title opportunity, finishing Forrest Griffin to capture the gold. As for Ortiz, Evans fought to a draw against “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in their first encounter. “Suga” would leave no doubt in the rematch, earning a TKO victory.
Rashad Evans Joins The Liddell-Ortiz III Booth
Evans has gone from finishing two legends in the sport to becoming one himself. Now, he will be commentating a bout between his former rivals. Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to make the reveal:
In other news, @SugaRashadEvans will be a part of what is expected to be a 3-man announce team for Golden Boy’s Liddell-Ortiz 3 card next weekend, I’m told. Full team should be announced soon.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2018
Take a look at the card scheduled for the MMA debut of Golden Boy Promotions:
Main Card
Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz
Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez
Efrain Escudero vs. Gleison Tibau
Ricardo Palacios vs. Walel Watson
Oscar Cota vs. Jay Silva
Prelims
Tom Gallicchio vs. Jason Manly
James Barnes vs. Alberto Morales
Francisco Estrada vs. Jose Huerta
Johnny Cisneros vs. David Terrell
Joshua Jones vs. Craig Wilkerson
Leandro Gomes vs. Westin Wilson
MMA News will provide live coverage of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to check in on Nov. 24.
Do you think Rashad Evans was a good choice for the Liddell-Ortiz III announce team?