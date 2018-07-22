Rashad Evans Breaks Down How Anthony Smith Can Beat Shogun Rua

Rashad Evans has provided the keys to victory for his final opponent.

Anthony Smith is set to clash with another former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. Smith will go one-on-one with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Smith is coming off a first-round knockout over Evans, who retired shortly after.

Evans has returned to the FOX Sports 1 desk to give his analysis on the UFC Hamburg card today (July 22). During the UFC Hamburg weigh-in show, Rashad Evans talked about the keys to victory for Smith (via MMAJunkie.com):

“One thing I watched in his game, I was seeing the fact that when he starts out fast he tends to fade a little bit later on in the fight. Against a guy like ‘Shogun’ who gets better as the fight goes on, who gets better as more damage is put on him, he’s going to have to be careful like that and not rest on his haunches once he starts to take a lead on him and really try to finish ‘Shogun.’ Because ‘Shogun’ is the Terminator in many ways. Anthony Smith is very big for the weight class, even at 205. The thing about this kid is that he’s just super, super hungry. He’s got the focus, he’s got the drive. … Use his size. Be the bigger fighter in there. Use the clinch, use those knees and work the knees like he caught me with.”

Do you think Anthony Smith can get another signature win today?