Rashad Evans On UFC GOAT: I Think Jon Jones Is The Best In History

Rashad Evans believes Jon Jones is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Evans is set to be inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame in July. “Suga” is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and he’s shared the Octagon with several all-time greats. One of those greats happened to be current light heavyweight kingpin Jones. Evans fell short in that bout, losing via unanimous decision.

Rashad Evans Calls Jon Jones The ‘GOAT’

Evans spoke to TMZ Sports and he gave Jones massive praise:

“Without a doubt, Jon Jones. When it comes down to it, I think that Jon Jones is the best in history. When he’s inside the cage, he’s dynamic. He’s got some skill. But, I would say technically speaking, he’s probably the best fighter. When you fight guys that good, you feel like after the fight is over, there’s another level that I need to get to. You don’t feel like, ‘aw man, I had a bad day.’ You just feel, ‘man, I need to get to another level to be able to beat this guy.'”

Jones is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight gold for the second time in his current reign. He will collide with Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6.