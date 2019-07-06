Rashad Evans’ UFC Hall of Fame Speech Gets Interrupted by Earthquake (Video)

Rashad Evans knew that being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame would be a memorable night.

Rashad Evans knew that being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame would be a memorable night. However, he didn’t expect an earthquake to take place during it.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took the stage on Friday night at The Palms in Las Vegas. He was interrupted by a 6.9 magnitude quake took place near Ridgecrest, Calif at roughly 8:16 p.m. PT and initially registered as a 7.1 before being slightly downgraded.

He was on stage and when he felt the quake hit the city, he had to stop and addressed it. Courtesy of ESPN MMA, they shared the video of Evans’ reaction to the quake during his speech.

“Oh, it’s an earthquake. Oh, man, I feel it. Yeah. Wooo, OK. Earthquake, baby. All right. Hey, that’s me bringing the heat. That’s me bringing the heat.”

This comes after a 6.4 earthquake hit the same area earlier this week, which at the time was the largest to hit the Southern California area in 20 years.

Evans decided to call it a career last June after some lackluster performances inside the Octagon that didn’t live up to his expectations. He dropped five consecutive contests with two of those bouts taking place at 185 pounds.

In his latest outing, he was KO’d by Anthony Smith in a bout that took place on the preliminary portion of the UFC 225 pay-per-view card in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena just under a minute into the fight that rendered him unconscious.