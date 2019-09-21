Rashad Evans & UFC Part Ways As ‘Suga’ Considers Comeback

Rashad Evans is considering making a comeback, but he won’t do so under the UFC banner.

Evans went winless in his last five outings and retired following a knockout loss to Anthony Smith. “Suga” earned a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame earlier this year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion had a record of 19-3-1 before going on a five-fight skid.

Rashad Evans Exits UFC As He Ponders Comeback

Speaking to ESPN, Evans revealed that he’s done with the UFC as he’s considering making a comeback.

“I changed my diet after I retired, and it’s drastically changed my body and how I feel,” Evans told ESPN. “I am definitely heavily thinking about coming back.

“I just felt, when it came down to it — I want to make some money in this comeback, and I didn’t know if the UFC was interested. They’re focused on something different. I don’t think they’re into bringing back the older fighters who have retired. They’re into what’s next, what’s new.”

Evans’ manager Ali Abdelaziz told Brett Okamoto that Evans’ exit from the UFC was mutual.

“He and Dana White talked, and it was a mutual decision,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He’s been back in the gym, and he’s feeling really good. I think there are a lot of fights out there for Rashad, and I’ll be talking to other promotions about him shortly.”