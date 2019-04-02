Ray Borg Blames Freak Accident On UFC Philadelphia Scale Fail

Ray Borg didn’t have a great fight week.

Borg welcomed Casey Kenney to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 2. The bantamweight tilt served as the featured UFC Fight Pass preliminary bout. Borg was the only fighter on the card to miss weight. To top that off, he dropped a controversial unanimous decision to Kenney.

Ray Borg Details Accident Before Weigh-ins

Borg appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Luke Thomas Show.” There, the former UFC flyweight title challenger explained what went wrong ahead of weigh-ins (via MMAJunkie.com):

“As crazy as this (expletive) sounds, the bad luck bug almost struck me again. It sounds crazy, and it sounds (expletive) up because, as I took a step, I took a step and I slipped, and I hit my head on the bathtub. We were at the hospital ’til about 3 a.m. They did a CAT scan, they did a little X-Ray to my wrist. I hit my wrist trying to catch the fall, and they said, ‘OK, well, you hurt your hand.’ And I said, ‘You know what, I’m not not showing up to this fight, I’m going to make it to this fight, so you know, I feel fine, I can fight.’ And the doctor said OK.”

Borg went on to say that he tried to cut the weight, but at that point he was simply too drained to do so.