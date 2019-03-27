Ray Borg Gets New Opponent For UFC On ESPN 2

Ray Borg has a new dance partner for UFC on ESPN 2.

This Saturday night (March 30), UFC on ESPN 2 will take place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Borg was set to take on Pingyuan Liu in the featured bout of the ESPN+ prelims. Liu ended up being replaced by Kyler Phillips. Another switch has occurred and now Borg will meet Casey Kenney.

Ray Borg Gets Another New Opponent

The UFC announced that two-division LFA champion Kenney will make his promotional debut this weekend:

“A two-fight veteran of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Casey Kenney will make his Octagon debut this Saturday in Philadelphia as he replaces Kyler Phillips against Ray Borg in a UFC Fight Night on ESPN bout at bantamweight. Fresh off a 98-second knockout of Vince Cachero on March 22 that made him a two-division champion in the LFA promotion, Kenney will now begin his quest for UFC gold against former flyweight title challenger Borg this weekend.”

UFC on ESPN 2 will be headlined by a lightweight clash between Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje. Also featured on the main card will be David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson, Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson, Michelle Waterson vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, and Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN 2. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Our own Clyde Aidoo will be providing his predictions this Friday.