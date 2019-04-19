Ray Borg Claims He’ll Retire From MMA If He Misses Weight Again

Ray Borg has had difficulty on the scale in his UFC career. Borg had a history of missing weight when competing at 125 pounds, however, he was able to overcome that and eventually landed a UFC flyweight title fight with Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

His title challenge proved to be unsuccessful, prompting a jump up to 135 pounds. Scheduled for his debut at bantamweight in March, Borg came in a pound overweight for his fight against Casey Kenney, which he lost via controversial unanimous decision. Despite the loss, this marked Borg’s third official miss on the scale.

Not to mention Borg has withdrawn from a few contests days before a fight with various illnesses. The 25-year-old recently released a lengthy statement on Twitter, noting that if he misses weight again (baring a “serious injury”) he’ll retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition:

“Since arriving home after my last fight, I have made some drastic changes to my lifestyle habits. I used to be very careless with my diet and stopped spending time in the gym in between fights, which turned fight camps into weight-cut camps. I have taken my career to a whole new level mentally and have started taking the steps to go from dieting/fight camps to lifestyle.

“With this lifestyle change I believe that the world will finally see my true talent and potential, I also want it to go on record that if I ever miss weight again or miss a fight due to anything other than a serious injury I will leave the sport of MMA forever. I’m coming back better than ever.”

Do you think Borg will actually retire from fighting if he misses weight again?