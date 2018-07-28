Ray Borg Isn’t Bitter Over Conor McGregor Plea Deal

Ray Borg isn’t bitter over Conor McGregor avoiding jail time.

Borg was in the fighter bus that McGregor attacked back in April. While Borg wasn’t the target, he ended up having to pull out of UFC 223 due to the “Notorious” one’s actions. When McGregor threw a dolly at the bus windows, shattering it and cutting Michael Chiesa, glass shards went in Borg’s eye. He wasn’t cleared to compete.

Ray Borg’s Family Emergency

While Borg was enraged at McGregor’s actions initially, he would soon be faced with a much more difficult situation. Borg’s infant son was suffering from Hydrocephalus and had to undergo two surgeries. He also had to undergo a blood transfusion and was hooked up to a breathing respirator.

Fortunately, Borg’s son pulled through and is recovering. After about two months in the hospital, Borg was able to take his son home. The flyweight says that the situation has led to him dropping all resentment for McGregor.

Ray Borg Isn’t Bitter Over Conor McGregor Court Ruling

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Borg made it clear that regardless of McGregor’s court ruling he isn’t upset:

“I don’t care. Whatever he got, I don’t really care. I’ve been too focused on my son to really care what’s going on with Conor. Even if he wasn’t a celebrity, the way the legal system works nowadays, you do a little bit here and there, make it right, and you’re off to a clean slate. I’ve been in trouble as a young kid, so I know how it works. I don’t know if it has even much to do with him being a superstar. It’s just the legal system. It’s hard to care, because when your son is in a hospital bed going through surgery, not a lot of other things matter.”