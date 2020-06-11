Ray Borg Out, Gustavo Lopez In For UFC on ESPN+ 30

Ray Borg has been replaced by Gustavo Lopez on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 30.

Borg was scheduled to take on Merab Dvalishvili this Saturday night (June 13). During a media day session, the UFC announced that Borg is off the card due to personal reasons. Lopez was later reported to be the replacement by multiple outlets, including MMAFighting.

Taking to his Twitter account, Borg was brief in shedding some light on his removal from the UFC on ESPN+ 30 card.

“Family first, see you soon son.”

Borg’s son has been going through medical issues. He’s dealing with Hydrocephalus and has undergone multiple surgeries. MMA News wishes Borg’s son the very best at this time.

Lopez was last seen competing under the Combate Americas banner. He is the promotion’s bantamweight champion. He’ll likely vacate the title now that he’s onboard for UFC on ESPN+ 30. Lopez vs. Dvalishvili will be contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds given the short notice.

Here is the updated UFC on ESPN+ 30 card.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez

Mark De La Rosa vs. Jordan Espinosa

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Mariya Agapova vs. Melissa Gatto

Kevin Aguilar vs. Charles Rosa

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Tyson Nam

Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy

Keep it locked on MMA News for live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 30. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us tomorrow for live weigh-in results.