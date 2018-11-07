Ray Borg Pulled From UFC Denver Bout With Joseph Benavidez

Ray Borg will not be fighting this Saturday night (Nov. 10).

Borg was scheduled to meet Joseph Benavidez on the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show. Instead the bout has been scrapped. This is the third straight time Borg has been pulled from a bout. One was due to an injury stemming from Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 bus incident, the other was caused by a family emergency. This time, it’s a medical issue.

Ray Borg No Longer Fighting At UFC Denver

While many expected this flyweight tilt to be intriguing, sadly it won’t be taking place. MMAJunkie.com’s John Morgan broke the news:

Bad news from #UFCDenver. Medical issues have ruled Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) out of his fight with Joseph Benavidez (@JoeJitsu), and the contest has been scrapped. New bout order still being finalized. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) November 7, 2018

Borg hasn’t competed since Oct. 2017. He challenged Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title. “Mighty Mouse” secured a spectacular suplex into an armbar for the submission win to break Anderson Silva’s record for most successful title defenses in UFC history. Borg was scheduled to fight Brandon Moreno at UFC 223, but glass shards went into his eye after McGregor attacked a fighter bus. The bout was rescheduled for UFC Chile, but a family emergency forced Borg off the card.

Benavidez was hoping to rebound from his split decision loss to Sergio Pettis back in June. The defeat snapped Benavidez’s six-fight winning streak. If you go by the official UFC flyweight rankings, the bout made sense. Benavidez sits at the third spot, while Borg has a hold of the fourth position. With Demetrious Johnson traded to ONE Championship, the future of the UFC’s 125-pound men’s division is up in the air.

Where do you think Joseph Benavidez goes from here?