Ray Borg Releases Statement On Son’s Health Following UFC on ESPN 10 Withdrawal

Ray Borg has released a statement on his son’s health following him withdrawing from his bout against Merab Dvalishvili.

Borg was forced to pull out due to personal reasons then took to Twitter to post a picture of his soon saying see you soon. His son has had a plethora of health problems so everyone was hoping for the best.

On Sunday night, Ray Borg took to Twitter to give a positive update on his son.

“Thank you so much for the overwhelming love and support, as you all know I pulled from my fight to be with my son,” Borg wrote. “With his condition being lifelong he is at risk for surgery every day. Although there were some worries about his shunt failing due to some malfunction symptoms I am happy to let everyone know that he is at home doing well and will not need any surgery.”

Anthony, Ray Borg’s son, was diagnosed with hydrocephalus after being born in 2018. He underwent surgery last summer.

When Borg will fight again is to be seen. Last time out, he lost a split decision to Ricky Simon in May.

For now, he is with his family and the good news is the fact Anthony is doing well.