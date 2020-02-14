Ray Borg Releases Statement On UFC Rio Rancho Scale Fail

UFC flyweight Ray Borg has once again missed weight.

Borg is scheduled to compete on the UFC Rio Rancho card tomorrow night (Feb. 15). He’ll meet Rogerio Bontorin on the main card. While Bontorin made the flyweight limit at 126 pounds, Borg missed his target at 128 pounds. Despite being given an extra hour to cut the weight, Borg remained at 128.

Ray Borg Issues Statement On Another Failed Weight Cut

Borg took to his Instagram account to address yet another scale fail.

“Wish I had an excuse but I don’t, my camp knows that this is the most disciplined I have ever been during camp, weight was good all camp and all week. I stayed in contact with the crew at the UFC PI all week and followed all their protocols. The more we started cutting the less that started to come off, we were dedicated to making the weight and took the extra hour they gave us and did what we could with it. We asked for more time with all the intentions in the world to make the weight but unfortunately they only allowed us an hour.

“We still have a fight to win tomorrow and all my focus is on that, I was so confident in my ability to make weight that I even vowed to retire if I missed weight again, which is a subject that currently is not on my mind at the moment. I will put on a good show for my home town tomorrow night, thank you to my team for all the help along with my manager and the rest of my crew that was apart of this camp. Sorry to my opponent and his Team for the unprofessionalism and hope to put on a good show tomorrow.”

This is the fourth time Borg has missed weight under the UFC banner. He’s even failed to hit the bantamweight target. Borg weighed in at 137 pounds for his bout with Casey Kenney back in March 2019.

This particular weigh-in mishap is garnering some extra attention. That’s because back in April, Borg said he’d retire from MMA competition if he were to miss weight again. Time will tell if Borg will go through with it.

What’s done is done and now Borg will have to simply focus on getting a victory. If he can defeat Bontorin, then he’ll put together two wins in a row for the first time since March 2017. Borg is coming off a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Silva. The victory snapped his two-fight skid.

Bontorin has been on a roll. He’s riding a four-fight winning streak. Two of those wins have been under the UFC banner. The Brazilian submission artist is coming off a stoppage win over Raulian Paiva back in Aug. 2019. He isn’t likely to be an easy task for Borg.

UFC Rio Rancho will be held inside the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. In the main event, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will compete in a rematch. Anderson defeated Blachowicz in their first encounter back in Sept. 2015.