Ray Borg Says UFC Philadelphia Judges Need To Be Educated

Ray Borg is not happy following his controversial UFC on ESPN 2 loss.

Borg went one-on-one with Casey Kenney on the UFC on ESPN 2 prelims. The action took place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After three rounds of action, many felt Borg would earn the decision win. He ended up losing via unanimous decision and one judge even scored the fight 30-27 for Kenney. Many fans and media members were baffled.

Ray Borg Criticizes UFC Philadelphia Judges

Borg spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto following his controversial loss. Borg made it a point to address the judges (via Bloody Elbow):

“I knew the first round was really close, but especially after the first, I really thought it was in my favor. I really, really did. It sucks. You’re never supposed to leave the fight in the judges’ hands, but at the same time, the judges need to do their job. They need to be more educated. This was for my family; this is our lifehood at stake. They can’t just be getting this sh-t wrong.”

Borg had been out of action since Oct. 2017. A UFC 223 media day incident involving Conor McGregor, his son’s brain surgery, and medical problems had kept Borg out of the Octagon. Borg had 30 percent of his purse taken for missing weight ahead of the bout with Kenney.

Do you think Ray Borg was robbed of a win at UFC Philadelphia?