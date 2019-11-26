Ray Borg vs. Rogerio Bontorin Reported for February 2020

The flyweight division continues to roll along, with Ray Borg set to make his divisional return against promising 16-1 Brazilian Rogerio Bontorin this winter.

It was reported recently via Jorge Hernandez and later confirmed by independent sources that Ray Borg will face Rogerio Bontorin on February 15 in New Mexico. After losing two consecutive fights, Borg was able to pick up a unanimous-decision victory over Gabriel Silva last July at UFC on ESPN 4. Ray Borg’s trials outside of the Octagon have been well documented, with Borg and his family struggling with the medical issues of his son.

Ray Borg will be competing for the third time in 2019. Coming into the year, Borg had lost fought in 2017, where he challenged Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight championship at UFC 216. Borg would then be dealing with medical issues of both himself and his son in 2018 and will try to close the year out with a winning record of 2-1 against Rogerio Bontorin.

Rogerio Bontorin is currently on a four-fight winning streak and has an Octagon record of 2-0. The Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series alum has defeated some stiff competition thus far in the UFC, defeating Magomed Bibulatov and, most recently, Raulian Paiva. Now, Bontorin will draw a former title challenger in Ray Borg. With a win, Bontorin could very well find himself in the top 5 in the flyweight rankings.

What is your prediction for this flyweight bout? Will Ray Borg’s return to the flyweight division prove successful? Or will Rogerio Bontorin remain undefeated inside the Octagon?