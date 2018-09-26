Ray Borg’s son will be undergoing another surgery.

Borg and his family are going through tough times and that is perhaps an understatement. When Borg was forced to pull out of UFC 223 due to the antics of Conor McGregor, he had no idea that he’d be dealing with something far worse. Borg’s infant son has been dealing with Hydrocephalus and has already undergone three surgeries.

Ray Borg’s Son Will Undergo Fourth Surgery

Borg recently took to Twitter to bring the unfortunate news that his son still isn’t out of the woods. Here is his latest post:

Well after days of waiting and days of doctors and nurses not believing us that his shunt failed they did another MRI today that showed an increase in fluid so now they believe us. He will be heading into surgery number 4 this afternoon. Thank you for your positivity and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Yn7WVYomZb — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) September 26, 2018

“Well after days of waiting and days of doctors and nurses not believing us that his shunt failed they did another MRI today that showed an increase in fluid so now they believe us. He will be heading into surgery number 4 this afternoon. Thank you for your positivity and prayers.”

Borg is scheduled to take on Joseph Benavidez at the UFC 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10. The event will take place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. There’s no word yet on whether or not this latest family emergency with Borg will impact his bout with Benavidez.

Borg last competed back in Oct. 2017. He challenged Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title. Borg lost the bout via fifth round submission. He has been scheduled to compete twice since, but circumstances out of his hands have caused him to be inactive.

MMA News wishes Ray Borg and his family all the best during this difficult time.