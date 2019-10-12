Ray Cooper III Sleeps Chris Curtis, Advances To 2019 PFL Welterweight Finals (Video)

Ray Cooper III wasn’t fazed by getting pretty much a literal last-minute replacement opponent at PFL 7, 2019.

In the quarterfinals of the PFL welterweight season, Cooper III advanced despite going to a majority draw with Sadibou Sy. Cooper III’s advancement was based on overall performance. Also competing in the quarterfinals was Chris Curtis, who lost to Magomedov Magomedkerimov via unanimous decision. Curtis got a spot in the semifinals due to Magomedkerimov going down with an injury.

Cooper III used his grappling in the opening frame and perhaps lured Curtis into a false sense of security on the feet. Cooper III unloaded with a punch that floored and slept Curtis just 11 seconds into the second stanza.

See the nasty KO courtesy of the official PFL Twitter account.