Ray Longo Praises Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker But Doesn’t Think It’s ‘Fight of the Year’

Renowned head coach Ray Longo thinks Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker had the “Round of the Year,” but it isn’t his choice for the 2020 “Fight of the Year.”

Poirier and Hooker competed in a lightweight clash this past Saturday night (June 27). The bout headlined UFC on ESPN 12 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The scrap featured five rounds of thrilling action that had fight fans on the edge of their seats at home. When the score totals were read, Poirier was announced as the winner via unanimous decision.

Ray Longo Doesn’t Think Poirier vs. Hooker Is 2020 ‘Fight of the Year’

Appearing on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Longo had praise for Poirier vs. Hooker but admitted that it isn’t his choice for “Fight of the Year.” For Longo, that distinction belongs to Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, at least for now.

“Look I’m saying, I’m not going with ‘Fight of the Year’ but I’ll tell you one thing, round two 100 percent ‘Round of the Year.’ I think that’s a lock but the ‘Fight of the Year,’ I think Joanna’s fight because it was back-and-forth for five rounds. That’s where I’m looking at. Hooker really just faded in four and five. But round two, ‘Round of the Year.’ I put that, not up there with Hagler against Hearns, but it was pretty close.”

“I just think for ‘Fight of the Year,’ it had to be five solid rounds.”

With the victory over Hooker, Poirier improved to the number two spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. Hooker remains at the number five position. During his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Poirier said he feels there is still room for improvement but he first wants to take a rest after being in such a grueling fight.

Poirier will have that extra time to heal due to his medical suspension. He and Hooker both received 60-day sits and must go 45 days with no contact per the Nevada State Athletic Commission.