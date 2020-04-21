Ray Longo Responds To Anderson Silva’s Retirement Comment

Chris Weidman’s coach Ray Longo has a rather interesting response to Anderson Silva’s retirement comment.

Silva recently revealed that he considered retiring before his first bout with Weidman. At that point, Silva hadn’t been beaten under the UFC banner and he set the record for most successful consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history. His career downfall began after being knocked out by Weidman.

Ray Longo Calls Anderson Silva A “Whore”

Appearing on the MMA & Beyond podcast, Longo had quite the response to Silva’s retirement remark (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I mean, so basically what he’s saying is he’s a f**king whore,” Longo said on MMA & Beyond podcast. “And that the moral of the story [inaudible], and then for the rematch they gave him gift certificate to McDonald’s. They let him have a shopping spree at Target for the rematch. They bought him out. ‘Listen, I know you don’t wanna do this, but here’s a gift card to Starbucks.’ I don’t even understand what does that mean.

“Imagine that, though, when Dana and Lorenzo offered the Bentley and he took it, and then Lorenzo goes to Dana, ‘shit, we could’ve gotten him with a Chevy. We could’ve gotten him with a f**king SUV, a Honda SUV. Why the f**k we go with a Bentley, you f**cking morons?’ The hell is going on? [laughs]

“After he lost the first fight, he drove the f**cking Bentley into a wall.”

Weidman went on to have three successful title defenses, including his rematch with Silva. The “All American” has struggled since losing the title. After his last successful title defense against Vitor Belfort, Weidman has gone 1-5. As for Silva, he’s gone 1-6, 1 NC since his Oct. 2012 win over Stephan Bonnar.

Both Silva and Weidman are still active in the UFC. Weidman has said that he isn’t interested in a third bout with “The Spider.”