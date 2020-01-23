Ray Longo Says Donald Cerrone Had No Fight IQ Against Conor McGregor

Head coach Ray Longo isn’t sure what Donald Cerrone was doing against Conor McGregor.

On Jan. 18, McGregor and Cerrone clashed in the main event of UFC 246. While McGregor was the favorite going in, many considered “Cowboy” to be a live underdog. The former UFC “champ-champ” ended up dismantling Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds.

Longo Feels Cerrone Lacked Fight IQ At UFC 246

As he does most weeks, Longo appeared on the latest edition of the Anik & Florian podcast. When the subject of McGregor vs. Cerrone was brought up, Longo didn’t hide his feelings on “Cowboy’s” performance.

“Man I gotta say. I have no idea besides the fact that what I saw is just a guy that looked like he froze up. I mean he slips the left hand. I would’ve thought just instinctively, that guy ends up on his back. I mean he almost went over him. And then he got hit with a couple of shoulder bumps, which is definitely nothing new. Instead of kneeing or elbowing, I don’t know what he did. You’d have to ask him what was going on. It looked like he just froze up to me.”

Longo took things a step further, saying he thinks fight IQ went out the window for Cerrone.

“Fight IQ, obviously, I think Kenny [speaking to Kenny Florian] there was no fight IQ. I don’t know what he did.”

Do you agree with Ray Longo’s assessment of Donald Cerrone’s performance against Conor McGregor?