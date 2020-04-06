Ray Longo Wants UFC To Take A Break Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Well known MMA head coach Ray Longo wants the UFC to hold off on events for a while in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll. There have been over 1,300,000 cases globally and over 72,600 deaths as a result of the coronavirus according to John Hopkins University. Over 273,500 people have recovered but the threat remains at large. While most sports organizations have suspended operations, UFC president Dana White insists on pushing through with events.

Ray Longo Calls For UFC To Halt Events

Longo spoke to MMAJunkie.com and expressed his belief that the UFC should postpone all events until the coronavirus begins to fade.

“The stories are starting to pour in. I think the other day we lost 1,000 people in New York, and they say we’re not even close to the peak yet. So it’s hard to focus on something that’s more of an enjoyment to you, but this is real life. It’s not a joke, and it’s hard to get past all that. My point to Matt Frevola was, ‘Look, man. I think you should chill because you still live with your father. He’s like my age, and you can get that guy in a lot of trouble if things go south.’

“So everybody is in a weird position. I really wish they (UFC) would just call and say, ‘Hey, you’re not fighting for a couple of weeks,’ at least the guys in New York. ‘Guys, chill out. I know what you’re going through. We’ll get you fights in June, July, but right now chill out.’ It’s hard to abide by what everyone is telling us to do and stay in the house when guys think they’re still fighting and trying to get camps in.”

White is planning to hold UFC 249 on April 18. As of this writing, a location still hasn’t been made official. The main event is also up in the air as Khabib Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia due to a travel ban. While Justin Gaethje is reportedly a frontrunner to face Tony Ferguson in the new headliner, that bout hasn’t been signed.