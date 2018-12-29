Ray Sefo: There’s No Comparison Between PFL & WSOF

Professional Fighters League (PFL) President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo explains how PFL has separated itself from World Series of Fighting (WSOF).

PFL 11 will be taking place on New Year’s eve. Six champions will be crowned and those winners will earn $1 million checks each. This event will conclude the first PFL season.

Ray Sefo Reveals How PFL Broke Free Of WSOF Stigma

When the PFL was referred to as WSOF, many said that the promotion had an identity crisis. Such statements have fizzled out throughout the first season of PFL. During the PFL 11 pre-fight press conference, Sefo explained to MMA News why that is the case:

“2018’s been amazing, again you just gotta look up here. We’ve got some amazing athletes up here. There’s no comparison between [PFL] and WSOF because WSOF was [a promotion]. This is a league, you know this is not a promotion anymore. This is a sport. There’s a regular season, there’s a playoff, and there’s a championship and the championship is gonna happen New Year’s eve. So everything about PFL has been exciting. All these guys have been a pleasure to work with. The great thing about these guys is that everybody that you see up here and all the 72 fighters that competed along the year for the season enjoyed [not worrying about when their next fight will be].

“The league itself gives you an opportunity to stay in shape. It gives you an opportunity to be a professional athlete. So to sum it up, it’s been an amazing year for PFL and the best has yet to come.”

