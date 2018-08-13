RDA and Ponzinibbio Both Anxious to Fight One Another

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. One glance at the social media accounts of Rafael dos Anjos and Santiago Ponzinibbio and you can see that both competitors welcome that smoke.

Ponzinibbio has not competed since December when he defeated Mike Perry via unanimous decision. Currently, Ponzinibbio is riding an extremely impressive six-fight win streak. He was originally scheduled to attempt to extend that streak by facing one Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night 129 which took place in Ponzinibbio’s but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury. Ponzinibbio is now prepared to return to action, and he already has just the opponent: #3 ranked Rafael dos Anjos:

Dos Anjos would later reply to Ponzinnibio with an invitation of his own:

Pô Boludo…você acha mesmo que eu estou afrouxando para você? Você me deu uma única opção, mas eu te dou duas:

1. Me avise quando puder aparecer na @rvca para discutirmos isso cara-a-cara. Traz o protetor de boca.

2. Vamos lutar em Vegas ou Los Angeles.

No aguardo. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 10, 2018

“Boludo, do you really think I’m ducking you?”, the tweet translated. “You gave me one option, but I’ll give you two:

Let me know when you’re able to show up at RVCA so we can discuss this face-to-face. Bring your mouthpiece. Let’s fight in Vegas or Los Angeles. I’m waiting.”

Ponzinibbio would then offer this retort:

“If I hit you in your gym, no one’s going to see it. So that’s why we will do this with the UFC. You wanted a fight in November, here you go, already closed.”

This potential fight has yet to be signed, let alone have a date and place, but the two are already engaged in a bit of sparring for the world to see. Although it has not yet been officially announced, the November card that Ponzinibbio is likely referring to is UFC Fight Night 140 which is rumored to be taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the Luna Park Arena. As a proud Argentinian, making his Octagon return in his home country against a #3 ranked foe would be about as ideal a scenario as possible for the 26-3 fighter. The fight that I’ve had to fix is remarkable.

Is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Rafael dos Anjos a fight you would like to see?