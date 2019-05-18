RDA Says He’d Return To Lightweight For Conor McGregor Bout

Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t plan on returning to the 155-pound division, but he’d make an exception for Conor McGregor.

Tonight (May 18), dos Anjos will welcome Kevin Lee to the welterweight division. The two will share the Octagon in the main event of UFC Rochester. For dos Anjos, who is a former UFC lightweight champion, it’ll be his sixth bout at 170 pounds. He hasn’t had a lightweight bout since Nov. 2016.

RDA Would Return To Lightweight For McGregor Bout

Ahead of his bout with Lee, dos Anjos spoke to reporters during a media scrum. He revealed that a bout with McGregor would convince him to return to lightweight (via BJPenn.com):

“Me and Conor McGregor. We’ve been scheduled to fight I think twice. We almost (did), I broke my foot two weeks before that fight and I didn’t know. But we (were) about to fight in Brazil for the interim welterweight title, that’s what I heard. But I think that fight (McGregor), if I get several weeks’ notice, like 3-4 months notice, I think I can make that sacrifice.”

When dos Anjos was the lightweight champion, he was scheduled to defend the title against McGregor at UFC 197. That never materialized as dos Anjos went down with an injury. The UFC was working on RDA vs. McGregor last year, but the “Notorious” one landed in jail for his UFC 223 media day bus attack.