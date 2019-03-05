Reality Show Might Force Yoel Romero To Miss Out On UFC Florida Main Event

It looks like Yoel Romero's involvement in a reality show might force him to miss out on the main event of the upcoming UFC Florida card in April.

The UFC has been trying to nail down a fight between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa for some time now. The promotion would like for the two to headline UFC on ESPN 3 on April 27th from Sunrise, Florida. However, that all may depend on Romero’s status with a reality TV series. Per a report from ESPN, Romero is in the midst of filming the show, in which “The Soldier Of God” is competing in various obstacle courses.

The show lasts either three to four months, and Romero won’t leave until he either wins or is eliminated. If Romero isn’t eliminated from the show soon, the UFC is planning on booking Costa vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the main event instead. Costa is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the moment. He holds a spotless 12-0 record. The young Brazilian holds wins over the likes of Oluwale Bamgbose, Johny Hendricks, and Uriah Hall.

As for Romero, he hasn’t fought since suffering a split decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 in June. He failed to make weight for what was to be a championship contest, and it was instead a five-round main event.

What do you think about Romero possibly missing out in the main event of UFC Florida due to a reality show?