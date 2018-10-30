UFC 231’s Renato Moicano Says One More Win Could Get Him Title Shot

Renato Moicano believes another victory could mean he’ll finally be in title contention.

Moicano is set to do battle on Dec. 8. He’ll meet Mirsad Bektic inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be Moicano’s seventh fight in the UFC. A win would put him at 6-1 under the promotion. It would also put him on a three-fight winning streak.

Renato Moicano Eyes Title Shot With Another Victory

Brian Ortega will challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title on that same night. Ortega says the UFC has a plan in place in case Holloway pulls out. Moicano told Portal do Vale Tudo that while he isn’t focused on being a replacement, he does believe beating Bektic can get him a title shot (via Bloody Elbow):

“Yeah, we’ve thought about that idea, but I’m not even thinking about it. I can’t, because I got a really tough opponent ahead of me. I’m training to face a wrestler who’s good on the ground, good with ground and pound, who has a really consistent game. That only shows I don’t run away, I don’t pick my opponents. I’m here to fight the best, to be a champion. Bektic represents a new generation of fighters. He’s a great opponent. If I win, I think I could be in line for a title shot. There’s nothing better than having the title fight on the same night.”

UFC 231 will also feature a women’s flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 231.

Do you think Renato Moicano should be next in line for a title shot if he beats Mirsad Bektic?