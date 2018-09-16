Recap: Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II

Last night, the best middleweights in boxing today – Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin – rematched for the 160-pound crown. Originally, the pair fought last year in September in Las Vegas. After 12 hard-fought rounds of boxing, the fight resulted in a Split Draw decision, albeit a controversial one.

Initially, it was expected Golovkin and Alvarez would rematch on Cinco De Mayo (May 5th) earlier this year. Unfortunately, Canelo failed a drug test for a banned substance and the rematch was postponed. On the eve of Mexican Independence Day, “The Pride Of Guadalajara,” Mexico, finally triumphed.

After another 12 rounds of fighting against “GGG” the judges declared Canelo the winner via Majority Decision. As a result, the Mexican star is now the WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight champion of the world. The fight was extremely close, and of course, the decision was a controversial one. Nonetheless, Canelo is the new champion of boxing’s middleweight division.

Check out the card’s full results here below:

Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin via Majority Decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-113)

Jaime Mungula def. Brandon Cook via R3 TKO (1:03)

David Lemieux def. Gary O’Sullivan via R1 KO (2:44)

Roman Gonzalez def. Moises Fuentes via R5 KO (1:44)

Who do you think won Golovkin vs. Alvarez II?