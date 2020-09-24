Reebok Issues Statement On Colby Covington’s BLM Comments

Reebok has issued a statement noting that they do not agree with Colby Covington’s recent statements about the Black Lives Matter movement. The company was quick to note as well that while they are currently the official uniform provider for the UFC, they do not directly sponsor Colby Covington.

“Reebok is the uniform provider for the UFC, however we do not sponsor Colby Covington. We do not agree with the sentiments he expressed, and stand firm in our belief that Black lives matter. We stand with athletes and communities who are fighting for change,” Reebok’s statement to Bloody Elbow reads.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement following his defeat of Tyron Woodley at UFC Las Vegas 11.

“The Black Lives Matter is a complete sham,” Covington said at the post-event press conference. “It’s a joke. They’re taking these people that are complete terrorists. They’re taking these people that that are criminals. These aren’t people that are hardworking Americans, blue-collar Americans. These are bad people. They’re criminals.

Monster Energy also responded to a request for comment on Covington.

“Monster Energy will not respond on the comments of a Non-Sponsored Athlete. We stand by the statements on our website regarding Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

More information on Monster Energy’s policies can be found here.