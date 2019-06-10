Referee Marc Goddard Praises Henry Cejudo & Marlon Moraes Following UFC 238

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes delivered and even referee Marc Goddard was in awe.

This past Saturday night (June 8), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Cejudo took on Moraes for the vacant bantamweight gold. Moraes had a big opening round, landing several hard leg kicks and getting the better of the striking exchanges. Cejudo adjusted in the second round with his pressure and Moraes slowed down considerably. Cejudo won the bout via TKO in the third round to become the latest UFC “champ-champ.”

Goddard Has Praise For Cejudo & Moraes

Goddard was the referee for Cejudo vs. Moraes and he took to his Twitter account to describe just how agile both men were:

The opening exchanges between Henry Cejudo & Marlon Moraes were the fastest that I’ve ever encountered in 15 years as a ref. Two WORLD CLASS fighters at the absolute pinnacle of this sport – human chess unfolding 6 feet in front of me. Truly amazing, truly grateful. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) June 10, 2019

“The opening exchanges between Henry Cejudo & Marlon Moraes were the fastest that I’ve ever encountered in 15 years as a ref. Two WORLD CLASS fighters at the absolute pinnacle of this sport – human chess unfolding 6 feet in front of me. Truly amazing, truly grateful.”

With the victory, Cejudo extends his streak to five. He snapped Moraes’ four-fight winning streak. “Triple C” also became the first man to finish Moraes under the UFC banner. Prior to the contest, Moraes hadn’t been stopped since Nov. 2011.