Referees, Judges Assigned for Jones vs. Gustafsson, Cyborg vs. Nunes at UFC 232

The referees and judges have been assigned to the double title fights taking place at UFC 232 between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson as well as Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

The referees and judges have been selected for the two title fights that will headline UFC 232 in Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

The main event will see Jon Jones return from more than a year away as he looks to recapture the light heavyweight title when he faces Alexander Gustafsson to crown a new champion in the division. The fighters first met five years ago in a bout that is widely held as one of the greatest of all time.

In the rematch, veteran referee Herb Dean will be the third man in the Octagon as assigned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission during a meeting on Monday. John McCarthy was the referee assigned to the first fight that took place in Canada back in 2013.

The judges for the fight will be Sal D’Amato, Derek Cleary, and Junichiro Kamijo. None of those judges were working the first fight between Jones and Gustafsson.

In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg will put her women’s featherweight title up for grabs when she takes on UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg has been a singular force of dominance in her weight class for several years but Nunes will attempt to move up to 145 pounds to offer her a challenge when they meet at UFC 232.

Marc Goddard will serve as the referee when Cyborg and Nunes clash in the champion versus champion match on Dec. 29.

Meanwhile, Chris Lee, Dave Hagen, and Mike Bell will serve as the judges for the fight.

UFC 232 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 29 and airs live on pay-per-view.