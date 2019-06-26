Referees & Judges Revealed For UFC 239 Title Bouts

The referees and judges are official for the main and co-main events of July 6’s UFC 239 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) announced via Sherdog at their meeting today (Wed., June 26, 2019) that longtime veteran Herb Dean will officiate the Jones vs. Thiago Santos main event. Mike Bell, Derek Cleary, and Junichiro Kamijo will serve as the cageside judges. Dean will earn $1,900 for the fight. The judges will receive $1,600 each for scoring the light heavyweight title bout.

Another veteran in Marc Goddard will referee the Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm co-main event. Dave Hagen, Sal D’Amato, and Chris Lee will be the judges for the women’s bantamweight title fight.

UFC 239 is billed as one of the most anticipated UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year. In addition to the two high-profile title bouts that headline it, the card also features an anticipated Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal grudge match at welterweight.

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will also make his light heavyweight debut against veteran Jan Blachowicz on the main card.

The card will cap off the traditional International Fight Week that takes place in Las Vegas each July.