Referees & Judges Revealed For UFC 230 In New York City

The referees and judges have been assigned for UFC 230.

UFC 230 is set to take place on Nov. 3. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, two-division champion Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis.

Who Will Officiate & Judge UFC 230?

The New York State Athletic Commission has released the list of referees and judges who will be on duty at UFC 230 (via MMAJunkie.com). The referees are Herb Dean, Dan Miragliotta, Keith Peterson, and Yves Lavigne. As for the judges, they will be Chris Lee, Derek Cleary, Dave Tirelli, Douglas Crosby, Sal D’Amato, and Bryan Miner. Specific assignments for the referees and judges were not revealed.

The UFC 230 co-main event will feature a middleweight rematch between former champions as Luke Rockhold takes on Chris Weidman. There’s more 185-pound action on tap as Jacare Souza will share the Octagon with David Branch and Israel Adesanya goes one-on-one with Derek Brunson.

In addition to those bouts, Karl Roberson and Jack Marshman will get a chance to shine as they’ll be competing against one another on the main card. The featured preliminary bout of UFC 230 will see Jason Knight look to rebound from a three-fight skid when he meets Jordan Rinaldi. Plus, initial UFC 230 headliner Sijara Eubanks will face Roxanne Modafferi.

