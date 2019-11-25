Remains Believed To Be Aniah Blanchard Discovered

The case of Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance has ended in tragedy.

News 3 reports that remains believed to be Blanchard were discovered earlier today (Nov. 25). The remains were found off Macon County Road 2 in Alabama. New Hope Baptist Church is nearby that location.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes had the following to say (via CBS 42).

“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes to News 3.

The Blanchard family has been notified.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23. Footage revealed that Blanchard had entered a convenience store. The 19-year-old’s 2017 Honda CRV was found outside a Montgomery, Alabama apartment building. After investigating, it was determined that Blanchard was the victim of foul play. Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Yazeed had been charged with kidnapping in the past, but was free on bond. This time, Yazeed was denied bond and ordered to undergo DNA testing.

Antwain Fisher, also known as “Squirmey,” was also arrested. Fisher allegedly provided transportation to Yazeed and disposed of evidence.

A witness claims he didn’t step forward sooner because his girlfriend, or wife didn’t want him to get involved (via WSFA).

“He went back to his room and told his girlfriend, or wife, what he had saw, and she told him it’s none of his business and stay out of it,” said Auburn police detective Josh Mixon.

Blanchard was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.