Report: Renan Barao vs Andre Ewell Set For UFC Sao Paulo

Renan Barao vs Andre Ewell Set

Barao will go one-on-one with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer Andre Ewell. The bout is set to take place inside the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil for UFC Sao Paulo on Sept. 22. Combate.com reported the news.

Barao has seen better days inside the Octagon. He’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings. It’s a far cry from the 32-1, 1 NC record Barao had before his first encounter with T.J. Dillashaw. Since that fight, Barao’s elite status has evaporated.

Meanwhile, Ewell finds himself with a rare opportunity. He gets the chance to defeat a former UFC title holder in his promotional debut. Ewell’s four-fight winning streak has helped him get to this opportunity. He’s spent time fighting under Legacy Fighting Alliance, CES MMA, and King of the Cage.

UFC Sao Paulo will feature a bout between Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sam Alvey. The card will also see Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira share the Octagon. Ketlen Vieira will test her skills against former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger. Also Ben Saunders and Sergio Moraes will do battle and it isn’t expected to go the distance. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Sao Paulo.

