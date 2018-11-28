Renato Moicano Alternate For Holloway vs. Ortega At UFC 231

Renato Moicano will be the UFC’s backup plan for UFC 231 between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. Holloway will defend his featherweight title against “T-City” in the main event of UFC 231 on pay-per-view (PPV) on December 8th from Toronto. However, if one of these men are unable to make the walk, Moicano will be stepping in. The UFC made the announcement earlier today (Wed. November 28, 2018).

Initially, Moicano was scheduled to face Mirsad Bektic at UFC 231. Unfortunately, Bektic withdrew from the card, leaving Moicano without a dance partner. Moicano has been rather impressive as of late, winning five of his last six. His victories include names such as Cub Swanson and Jeremy Stephens. Interestingly enough, his sole loss came against Ortega in July of last year.

Should something happen to Holloway, similar to the way he was forced to withdraw at UFC 226, it would set up a very interesting rematch. Moicano would love the opportunity to avenge the defeat, and Ortega will be motivated to compete for the UFC featherweight strap regardless of who is in front of him. Despite the news, fight fans are hoping both Ortega and Holloway make it to fight night, as it’s certainly one of the better possible match-ups in the division.

What do you think about Moicano being selected to be the alternate at UFC 231?