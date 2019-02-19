Renato Moicano Hopes To Rebound Against Brian Ortega Or Frankie Edgar

Renato Moicano is itching to return to the Octagon after falling short in his last outing.

Moicano was last seen in action earlier this month. He went one-on-one against one of the all-time greats, Jose Aldo in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 2. Aldo ended up scoring a second-round TKO victory. It’s the second loss in Moicano’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Moicano Looking To Rebound In A Big Way

Moicano isn’t dwelling on the loss to Aldo. In fact, he’s already looking forward and he told BJPenn.com that he’s eyeing a rematch with Brian Ortega or a showdown with Frankie Edgar:

“I want to return in Curitiba in May for UFC 237. That is what I want, we never know what the UFC will do, but hopefully they put me in Curitiba. I want to fight Frankie Edgar or Brian Ortega. I want to fight the best. What I think is, Ortega and myself are coming off losses. The first time we fought, it was a great fight, so I think it is a good fight to do. If they book a rematch, I will win the rematch this time.”

Ortega handed Moicano the first loss of his career. The two shared the Octagon back in July 2017. “T-City” won the bout via submission in the third round.

Do you think Renato Moicano gets the fights he wants?