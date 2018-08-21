Renato Moicano calls out Jose Aldo for a number one contender bout.

Moicano is coming off a first-round submission over Cub Swanson earlier this month. Moicano earned the victory on the main card of UFC 227 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The win improved Moicano’s professional mixed martial arts record to 13-1-1.

Renato Moicano Calls For Title Eliminator Against Jose Aldo

With Brian Ortega set for an eventual title opportunity against Max Holloway, Moicano is eyeing a number one contender bout against Aldo. He laid out the challenge on his Twitter account:

“There’s only one fight that makes sense while we wait Max (Holloway) vs. (Brian) Ortega. Moicano vs. Aldo to determine who will fight for the title. You’re a legend Jose Aldo, but it’s my TIME!!!… I’m ready!!”

Aldo was last seen in action last month. He took on Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary. Aldo landed a vicious body shot that crumbled Stephens. Aldo followed it up with ground-and-pound for his first victory since July 2016. Throughout his time under the UFC banner, Aldo has only lost to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

Moicano finds himself at the fourth spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings. Aldo holds the number two position. Ortega was able to shoot up to number one thanks to his first-round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar. Time will tell what happens with the 145-pound division. The champion Holloway still hasn’t been cleared to compete. UFC president Dana White said no interim title will be created and that they are taking as much time as possible for “Blessed” to fully recover.

Do you think Renato Moicano vs. Jose Aldo is the fight to make?